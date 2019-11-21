Though Thanksgiving has yet to pass, an Auburn church is already looking forward to Mardi Gras.
St. Mary's Church in Auburn will host a Mardi Gras Carnival from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Event Center at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, marks the last day of carnival season on the day before Ash Wednesday. Next year, Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 25. The day is traditionally one of eating rich food and drink before fasting for Lent.
Along with those foods and drinks, the Mardi Gras Carnival at Fingerlakes Mall will feature karaoke, casino games (with Monopoly money), music by Xarika, children's activities (bounce house, tricycle racing, face painting, Mardi Gras mask making) and competitions (corn hole, ladder golf, giant Jenga and more). Participants can vie for the attention of the king and queen of Mardi Gras by collecting the most beads, and there will also be contests for the best costumes and masks. A silent auction, basket raffle and cake booth will also be part of the festivities.
For more information on the event, contact St. Mary's Church at (315) 252-9545 or visit stmaryauburn.org.