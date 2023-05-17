A concert of music composed for a historic Italian cathedral will take place Sunday, May 21, at St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

The Syracuse Vocal Ensemble and the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble will perform the concert, the former directed by Dr. Julie Pretzat and the latter by James T. Spencer. The program will feature polychoral music of the late Renaissance and early Baroque era by composers Adrian Willaert, Jacob Handl, Giovanni Gabrieli and Heinrich Schütz, who all served as music directors or studied at St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. Inspired by the multiple balconies of the church, which is more than 1,000 years old, such composers wrote music that separated performing groups, creating early quadrophonic sound.

The Syracuse vocal and brass ensembles will each perform a portion of Sunday's concert by themselves, and unite for other selections.

The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. The concert will also be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hendricks Chapel on the campus of Syracuse University.

Tickets for the concert are $10 for adults and free for ages 17 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door, and cash, check, PayPal or Venmo will be accepted.

The concert is supported by the Statewide Community Regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, administered by CNY Arts, as well as grants from the Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation.

For more information, email syracusevocalensemble@gmail.com.

Also this weekend, St. Mary's Church will participate in the New York Landmarks Conservancy's Sacred Sites Open House, this year titled, "Congregations and Communities: 50 Years of Sacred Sites."

The church will host its open houses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Willard Memorial Chapel at 17 Nelson St. will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The historic "Tiffany Treasure of the Finger Lakes" will host tours every hour between noon and 4 p.m.

For more information, visit nylandmarks.org.