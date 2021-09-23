Auburn church to host couples comedy event with marriage counselor

Couples and comedy will be the theme of an event Saturday at Auburn Alliance Church.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, the church will welcome marriage counselor and author Phil Gungor for "Laugh Yourself to a Better Marriage."

The event will include four sessions titled "The Tale of Two Brains," "No. 1 Key to Incredible Sex," "Becoming Compatible" and "How to Stay Married and Not Kill Anybody."

“This is not one of those ‘beat up on men for not being women’ seminars,” Gungor said in a news release. “It appeals to both sexes. And unlike many traditional marriage seminars that tend to be too serious and emotionally taxing, we help couples deal with tough issues in playful, non-threatening ways."

Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door of the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit familylife.org/tickets or call (800) 927-9083.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0