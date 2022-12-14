 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn church to host drive-thru Nativity for 10th year

"Journey to Bethlehem," a drive-thru living Nativity at Auburn Alliance Church, in 2019.

Auburn Alliance Church's annual drive-thru living Nativity production, "Journey to Bethlehem," will take place for the 10th year this Saturday, Dec. 17.

Cars will be able to experience the event from 6 to 9 that night at the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

The Nativity features several live actors and animals, and lasts about 10 minutes. It is free and open to the public, and will take place regardless of weather.

For more information, call (315) 253-2650 or visit auburnalliance.com

