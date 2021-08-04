 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn church to host outdoor music festival
MUSIC

Auburn church to host outdoor music festival

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Concert

Genesee Street Voices and the Auburn Community Choir perform together at Westminster Presbyterian Church in 2017.

 Megan Blarr

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host an outdoor music festival on its front lawn the evening of Friday, Aug. 6.

Performing at the festival will be Genesee Street Voices, Mariela and Enrique Hernandez with Tina and Kelly Clayton, Fiona Chisholm, pianists Donna Reister and Susan May, and the Larry Lehner, Eliza Lawler, and Nick Thurston trio. Local Cub and Boy Scouts will also lead summer camp songs, and audience participation will be encouraged.

The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 17 William St., Auburn. It will take place as Auburn's Founder's Day festival begins with a Roaring '20s-themed parade honoring EMS workers at 6 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public, but guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The festival will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/westminsterauburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-3331.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa calls out New York Times for 'icky' interview question

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News