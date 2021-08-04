Auburn church to host outdoor music festival

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host an outdoor music festival on its front lawn the evening of Friday, Aug. 6.

Performing at the festival will be Genesee Street Voices, Mariela and Enrique Hernandez with Tina and Kelly Clayton, Fiona Chisholm, pianists Donna Reister and Susan May, and the Larry Lehner, Eliza Lawler, and Nick Thurston trio. Local Cub and Boy Scouts will also lead summer camp songs, and audience participation will be encouraged.

The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 17 William St., Auburn. It will take place as Auburn's Founder's Day festival begins with a Roaring '20s-themed parade honoring EMS workers at 6 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public, but guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The festival will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/westminsterauburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-3331.

