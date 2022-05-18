Auburn church to host recital by acclaimed performer on restored organ

An Auburn church's newly restored pipe organ will get a workout by an accomplished performer this weekend.

A recital by Colin MacKnight will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn. MacKnight, a Juilliard graduate, will perform on the church's E.M. Skinner pipe organ. Originally built in 1926, the organ was completely restored by Kerner & Merchant Pipe Organ Builders in East Syracuse recently. It has three manuals with 30 ranks, 2,073 pipes and 20 chimes. Its namesake, Ernest M. Skinner, is considered America's preeminent organ builder. He originally built the church's organ, Opus 579, for Second Presbyterian Church.

MacKnight is director of music at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock. His prizes and scholarships include the 2019 Paris Music Competition and 2016 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition.

Tickets to the recital are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors. Students and members of the Syracuse Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, which is sponsoring the recital, will be admitted free.

For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org or colinmacknight.com.

