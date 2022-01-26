 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARTS

Auburn church to launch bimonthly Creative Arts Market

The Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A new Creative Arts Market will launch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First Presbyterian Church's Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 112 South St., Auburn.

The market will offer local artisans, crafters and other creatives to showcase and sell their work. It will continue the second and fourth Saturday of the month through June.

Up to 8 by 8 feet of space is provided, and the cost is a first fruit offering of 10% of a day's sale. Participants are responsible for setup and cleanup, and there are no contracts.

Visit auburnfirst.org or facebook.com/firstpresauburn.

