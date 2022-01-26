Auburn church to launch bimonthly Creative Arts Market

A new Creative Arts Market will launch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First Presbyterian Church's Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 112 South St., Auburn.

The market will offer local artisans, crafters and other creatives to showcase and sell their work. It will continue the second and fourth Saturday of the month through June.

Up to 8 by 8 feet of space is provided, and the cost is a first fruit offering of 10% of a day's sale. Participants are responsible for setup and cleanup, and there are no contracts.

