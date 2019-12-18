Auburn Alliance Church will present its annual live-action depiction of the birth of Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The church's Drive-thru Living Nativity will take place from 6 to 9 that evening in the parking lot of the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
This will be the seventh year the church has presented the event. It features a cast of performers, as well as alpacas, sheep, cows, horses and angels singing.
"We were realizing that Grant Avenue bustles so much with shoppers that we wanted to give the community a break from the chaotic scramble of commercialism and experience the peace of the first Christmas without getting out of their car," director Becky Mindek told The Citizen in 2015.
The event is free and open to the public, and takes approximately 15 minutes. The first 200 cars will receive an ornament.
For more information, call (315) 253-2650.