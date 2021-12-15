 Skip to main content
Auburn church's drive-thru Nativity returns this weekend

"Journey to Bethlehem," a drive-thru living Nativity at Auburn Alliance Church, in 2019.

"Journey to Bethlehem," a drive-thru living Nativity, will once again be presented by Auburn Alliance Church this Saturday.

Now in its ninth year, the event combines actors and live animals, with past editions featuring alpacas, sheep, horses and goats from local farms. The journey lasts approximately 10 minutes.

The drive-thru will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the parking lot of the church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

Admission is free and open to the public, and the event will take place regardless of weather.

For more information, visit auburnalliance.com or call (315) 253-2650.

