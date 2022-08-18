 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

Auburn Civic Band to conclude summer with Owasco pavilion show

The Auburn Civic Band will perform its final concert of the summer at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Owasco town pavilion at 7194 Owasco Road.

The Citizen photojournalist Kevin Rivoli recently featured the band in his series, Photographer's Journal:

The Auburn Civic Band has been Auburn's hometown band since 1910. For years the band performed at its home venue at Hoopes Park. Things changed in 2000, when city officials decided to no longer support the band. Since then, the all-volunteer band has been on its own for funding and booking concerts. In 2018, the town of Owasco offered the band a home venue at the town's park pavilion with a four-concert summer series. The musicians are grateful to Owasco, but still bristle over the city's decision. Some members have even gone as far as to suggest a name change to the Owasco Civic Band. The band is looking to grow its ranks, and invites those interested to call Auburn Civic Band conductor James Best at (315) 252-7992.

For more information, find the band on Facebook.

