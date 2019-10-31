Cayuga Community College's Harlequin Productions has been selected to perform selections of its fall show, "All Around the Table," at the Theatre Association of New York State's annual festival Nov. 22-24 in Rome.
One of only 10 plays to be performed at the festival, "All Around the Table" consists of eight one-act plays that all take place around a table. Four of them will be performed at the festival Nov. 24: "Surprise," "Just Desserts," "The Kill" and "An Unfamiliar Waltz."
“The selected plays are strong stories with sharp dialogue by the playwrights. I know we’re excited to have the chance to perform these plays one more time at the festival in November,” Harlequin director Bob Frame said in a news release. “Only a few plays are selected across the state, so to have an opportunity to perform is a real honor.”
The final performances of "All Around the Table" take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, at Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre, Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Tickets are $7 general admission and $2 for students.