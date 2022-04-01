Auburn college theater group honored for spring show

Harlequin Productions, the student theater group of Cayuga Community College, has been honored by a state theater organization for its spring comedy, "Radio Ridiculous."

The Theatre Association of New York State recognized the cast of the show with a Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting, while Seth Kennedy earned Meritorious Achievement in Acting, Terry Fox received Meritorious Achievement in Property Design and the group's director, Bob Frame, received Excellence in Directing.

“Our students and other contributors spend extensive time rehearsing and designing the sets to make our performances as successful as possible, so to receive this recognition from TANYS is always welcome,” Frame said in a news release. “This show in particular is a throwback to another era and demanded our students learn new acting techniques, so the entire cast receiving an award is particularly special.”

Inspired by the madcap radio programs of the early 20th century, the show will wrap up its run with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, in Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

The show features three storylines: a Marx Brothers tribute, "The Wacko Brothers Show"; a murder mystery, "Sorry, You've Got My Wrong Number"; and a comedic take on "A Tale of Two Cities" and "Les Miserables" titled "Tale of Two Miserables," which features a man imprisoned for stealing pumpernickel.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, with a reduced fee for students.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.

