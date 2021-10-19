Auburn college theater group returns with 'Five-Pack' of comedic one-acts

Harlequin Productions, the student theater troupe at Cayuga Community College, will return to the stage there for the first time since spring 2020 with "A Five-Pack of Frivolity" this weekend.

The show consists of five one-act comedic plays.

“After the challenges of the past year and a half, I think all of us could use a night of laughter, and these plays offer that opportunity,” said the show's director, Bob Frame, in a news release. “It’s great to see the students back on the stage this semester. We’re all excited to have this opportunity to perform again, and we’re looking forward to this semester’s show.”

Playwright Brett Hursey wrote four of the plays: "Stand-In," about an actress auditioning for a role while battling a director and an overdramatic sock; "Tough Cookies," about a disastrous date; "Kung-Foolery," about a man becoming a ninja whenever a certain family member visits; and "Pumps," about a complicated relationship between a character and a pair of shoes.

The fifth play, Mark Harvey Levine's "A Case of Anxiety," follows a man whose repeated deaths feature a bear and a trio of pirates.

The show's cast includes Cayuga students Dylan Bianco, Laurel Elliott, Tessa Higgins, Allison Smith, Logan Tomaszewski and Grace Wiseman.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 21 through 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Tickets are $7, with a reduced fee for students. Facial coverings and following other college COVID-19 protocols will be required.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.

