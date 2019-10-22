Eight original 10-minute shows will set the table for the fall show by Cayuga Community College student theater troupe Harlequin Productions.
"All Around the Table" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, in Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
The plays, which all take place at a table, range from comedy and drama to romance and tragedy. All are unpublished, and come from playwrights across the U.S. and Australia.
“These plays take a regular household item, but illustrate that everything that happens around a table is not the same. Couples break up, murders are considered, people fall in love, and rock legends debate their musical fortunes," longtime Harlequin Productions Director Bob Frame said in a news release. "Over the years, we’ve built up a strong reputation as a talented theater company willing to take on producing unpublished plays. Our students are always eager for these opportunities, because their performances won’t be influenced by any previous interpretations of the plays."
The student cast comes from districts across central New York, including Auburn, Skaneateles, Union Springs, Southern Cayuga and Moravia. Members include veterans Thomas Norris and McCuin Gould, as well as newcomers Aaron Baim, Bryce Cecchini, Graig Hobart, Pat Mahunik, Allie McLeod and Jennifer O’Neil.
Tickets to the show are $7 general admission and $2 for students.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.