Auburn college theater group's next show spoofs spy flicks

A world premiere show at Cayuga Community College will spoof the spy films of the 1940s.
Student theater group Harlequin Productions will present "Jill Trent: Science Sleuth" at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, March 12 through March 14 and March 19 through March 21, in Irene A. Bisgrove Theater at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
Written by Washington playwrights Carissa Meisner Smit and Paul Lewis, the script was fine-tuned by Harlequin director Bob Frame. It features the title character (played by Allie McLeod) battling Nazi sympathizers during World War II as she searches for a legendary explosive ore, blastonium, that could alter the fate of the world. The show also features sound effects similar to the '60s "Batman" television show.
You have free articles remaining.
"The style is tongue-in-cheek, with very broad, cartoon-like characters," Frame said in a news release. "The hard part is finding a way to have characters in a comic book-type setting have enough reality in them to help audiences connect to them. Fortunately, we have a cast who has that ability."
Along with McLeod, the show features Jennifer O'Neil as sidekick Daisy Smith, a "certified scientific genius." Both performers were part of Harlequin's fall performance, "All Around the Table," which earned the cast a discretionary acting award from the Theatre Association of New York. Eight Cayuga students round out the ensemble cast, and all play multiple roles.
Tickets to the show are $7 general admission and $2 for students.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.