Auburn college theater group selected to perform at state festival

The Cayuga Community College student theater group's fall play, concluding this weekend, will be performed at the upcoming Theatre Association of New York Festival.

Harlequin Productions has been selected to perform "The Texas Tower Project" Nov. 19 at the festival in Rome, the college said in a news release. The play, which tells the true story of the 1966 shooting at the University of Texas in a docudrama format, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, in the Black Box Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Harlequin Director Bob Frame thanked the festival for selecting the play. Written by John R. Arco, it uses the actual words of survivors from interviews and police statements to tell their stories.

“This is a difficult play that asks our students to deal with challenging material and handle multiple roles, and they rose to the occasion,” said Frame, whose Auburn Players Community Theatre show "The Deception of Kathryn Vask" was also selected for the festival. “I’m glad the adjudicators recognized the work our cast and crew put into the production, and I know they’re excited to perform at the festival.”

"The Texas Tower Project" has more than 30 characters, requiring the cast of 10 to perform multiple roles and work with a dialect coach. The cast includes Hope Azzam, Dylan Bianco, Adam Birtwell, Alexis Fredette, Tessa Higgins, Carmen Liberatore, Mary Nila, Kadrian Rossbach, Kyleigh Walton and Grace Wiseman.

Tickets for this weekend's performances will be available for purchase at the door.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.