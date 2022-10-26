Auburn college theater group to perform challenging docudrama about shooting

The true story of a Texas school shooting will mark one of the most challenging plays ever performed by Cayuga Community College's student theater group.

Harlequin Productions will perform "The Texas Tower Project," a world-premiere docudrama about survivors of the 1966 shooting at the University of Texas, this weekend and next at the college.

John R. Arco's play uses the actual words of survivors from interviews and police statements to tell their stories, focusing on them and not the shooter.

“The play is not a narrative, moment-by-moment description of what happened that day," Harlequin Director Bob Frame said in a news release.

"Instead, it retells the day from the point of view of each character by using their own words, their memories and the emotions they experienced. ... That’s why it’s described as a docudrama. It uses survivors’ actual words and emotions, but positions those memories in a dramatic setting.”

Frame said he was looking for a script that would challenge his cast to learn new techniques. "The Texas Tower Project" has more than 30 characters, requiring the cast of 10 to perform multiple roles and work with a dialect coach. The cast includes Hope Azzam, Dylan Bianco, Adam Birtwell, Alexis Fredette, Tessa Higgins, Carmen Liberatore, Mary Nila, Kadrian Rossbach, Kyleigh Walton and Grace Wiseman.

“This is a completely different learning experience for many of our cast. These roles were real people, not characters in a comedy, so there’s an added responsibility here,” Frame said. “They’ve done a great job of preparing to be different people onstage.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 through Nov. 5, in the Black Box Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.