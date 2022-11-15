Auburn college theater group wins awards for fall production

Harlequin Productions, the student theater group at Cayuga Community College, has won several awards from the Theatre Association of New York State for the group's fall production.

The cast of "The Texas Tower Project" received Excellence in Ensemble Acting, Virginia Fennessy received Excellence in Design of Scenic, Costume and Projection Elements, and director Bob Frame received Excellence in Production Concept, Design and Direction. Individual Meritorious Achievement in Acting Awards went to Adam Birtwell, Grace Wiseman and Carmen Liberatore.

In a news release, Frame said the awards are well-deserved, as the cast and crew adapted to meet the unique challenges of the show. It tells the story of the 1966 shooting at the University of Texas.

“Maybe more than other plays we’ve done in the past several years, this production challenged students to handle multiple roles in a drama based on a real-life tragedy,” he said. “The actors and our crew responded to this challenge with amazing enthusiasm, so I’m glad to see their commitment and talent recognized.”

Harlequin will perform "The Texas Tower Project" for the public one last time at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. Donations will be accepted to support the cost of the group attending the association's annual festival Nov. 19 in Rome, where the group will perform the show again.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.