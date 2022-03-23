Auburn college theater group's next show a comedic tribute to early radio

The madcap radio programs of the early 20th century will be spoofed, but respectfully, in the next show from Cayuga Community College's student theater group.

Harlequin Productions will perform "Radio Ridiculous" the next two weekends in Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Bob Frame, the group's director, said in a news release that the show captures the humor of radio from a century ago while also paying tribute to its contributions to culture then and now.

"There’s definitely laughs throughout the entire show, but it also pays homage to what those shows offered listeners in that era, and the impact they had,” he said. “It’s a great combination of humor and reverence, in a show that allows our student-actors to learn some new acting styles.”

The show features three storylines: a Marx Brothers tribute, "The Wacko Brothers Show"; a murder mystery, "Sorry, You've Got My Wrong Number"; and a comedic take on "A Tale of Two Cities" and "Les Miserables" titled "Tale of Two Miserables," which features a man imprisoned for stealing pumpernickel.

The shows rely on vocal dexterity, Frame said, which was a challenge for student performers Laurel Elliot, Tessa Higgins, Robert Preza, Allison Smith, Kyleigh Walton and Grace Wiseman.

“Except for the fact that the students are on stage, it’s almost completely voice acting with some live sound effects," he said. "It requires an exaggerated way of speaking, which is quite a change. They’ve adapted well to the style, though, and are enjoying the challenge."

The show also features several guest actors, and student Alyssa Cheely is its stage manager.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, March 24-26 and March 31-April 2. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, with a reduced fee for students.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.

