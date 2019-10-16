Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member John McEuen will bring his current group The String Wizards to Auburn Public Theater Sunday, Oct. 20, for "A Celebration of Country Music."
The concert will also feature special guests Loren Barrigar, The Owens Brothers (featuring Tom Owens of morning radio show "Tom and Becky") and Emalee Herrington.
As part of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, McEuen was a driving force behind its classic album "Will the Circle Be Unbroken, and was with the band when it became the first from America to perform in Russia in 1977. He is also featured in the Ken Burns documentary "Country Music." His honors include a Grammy Award for producing Steve Martin's bluegrass album "The Crow," and his recently released memoir, "The Life I've Picked," debuted at No. 1 on the Amazon country books charts.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $28 general admission.
For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.