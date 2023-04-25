Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra and more when it presents "Friends of the Rat Pack" this weekend in Auburn.

The show will feature the music of Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Louie Prima and more. It'll be performed by "high energy local talent," producer and choreographer Kathy Zamniak told The Citizen, with costumes and lighting that will "take you back to Las Vegas."

The cast includes Jack Hardy as the commentator and vocalists Sue Alexander, Cindy Klock, Marty Losito and Bob Nodzo, with Alexander as vocal director. The band consists of director and guitarist Duke Shanahan, Vic Tumbiolo on keyboards, Mike Burns on bass and Richard Howard on drums. Dancers are Zamniak, Kathy Ryan Rainone, Tricia Shine and Mary Nodzo. Sound is by Allyn Noga, lights by Dave Morris, public relations by Sue DeTomaso and costumes by Patty Pierleoni.

Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Vineyard Church (formerly First Love Ministries), 99 Wall St., Auburn.

Tickets are $20 at the door and proceeds support the Friends of Emerson Park and its projects.

For more information, call (315) 255-1253.