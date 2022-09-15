Auburn dentist to perform on organ, piano and keyboard at chapel

Dr. Thomas Donahue, an Auburn dentist, will present a recital of classical and popular music on organ, piano and electronic keyboard from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Willard Memorial Chapel.

Born and raised in Auburn, Donahue has played keyboard since he was 7. He describes himself as self-taught, though he has taken master classes with teachers like Anthony Newman, who is renowned for his recordings of work by J.S. Bach on harpsichord and pipe organ have made. Donahue counts Newman among his biggest musical influences, he said in a news release from the chapel.

Donahue, speaking to The Citizen in 2013, said he does not get to perform regularly because his job requires most of his time.

Tickets to the concert are $10 at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 252-0339 or visit willard-chapel.com.

