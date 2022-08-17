Auburn duo returning with Nashville band for downtown show

The band was formed in 2015 by Austin John and Dawna Zahn, who in Nashville bonded with upright bass player Hank Miles and drummer Aaron Mlasko. The four began playing Nashville and Memphis frequently, and that summer released a self-titled EP. That was followed by a second EP, "Always Talkin' Down," in 2017, and the band's first full-length album, "Something's Gotta Shake," in 2018. The band also went from performing in Tennessee to festivals across the U.S. and overseas. Miles and Mlasko have since left the band, but John and Zahn are at work writing a second full-length album.