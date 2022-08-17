Auburn duo returning with Nashville band for downtown show

A pair of Auburn musicians who moved to Nashville in 2014 will return with their band for a downtown concert this weekend.
The Hi-Jivers, a band inspired by the rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll of the '50s and '60s, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
The band was formed in 2015 by Austin John and Dawna Zahn, who in Nashville bonded with upright bass player Hank Miles and drummer Aaron Mlasko. The four began playing Nashville and Memphis frequently, and that summer released a self-titled EP. That was followed by a second EP, "Always Talkin' Down," in 2017, and the band's first full-length album, "Something's Gotta Shake," in 2018. The band also went from performing in Tennessee to festivals across the U.S. and overseas. Miles and Mlasko have since left the band, but John and Zahn are at work writing a second full-length album.
Syracuse blues performer Colin Aberdeen, of Los Blancos, will open the show.
Tickets to the show are $20.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or thehijivers.com.