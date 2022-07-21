Auburn entrepreneur leading several panels at Comic-Con

Auburn resident Ed Catto is leading and speaking on several panels at Comic-Con International this week in San Diego.

Catto is a Pulp Factory Award-winning illustrator and comic book enthusiast who also teaches entrepreneurism at Ithaca College's School of Business and founded Agendae Group, a locally based strategic consulting firm and marketing communications group. At Comic-Con, he is speaking at panels focused on entrepreneurs and their needs for publicity, licensing and publishing, he said in a news release.

“In some ways, this is like a typical workday for me, where I work on many of the disciplines that start-ups need to master,” he said.

Another panel led by Catto, "Academia + Fandom," will see academics from Syracuse University, SUNY Cortland and other institutions explore the needs, wants and activities of fans on college campuses.

Catto will also be promoting the new book "Captain Action: The Classic Collection," published in June by IDW.

For more information, visit comic-con.org/cci.