Auburn food, beverage crawl for school district returns

Gobble 'N' Go, a food and beverage crawl through downtown Auburn supporting Auburn educators, will return for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

The fifth annual event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the following venues: A.T. Walley & Co., Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog's Lounge, Next Chapter Brewpub, Parker's Grille & Tap House, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Refinery Modern Fare at the Hilton Garden Inn, Regenerations, Rudolph's Sugar Shack, Shepherds Brewing Co. and 3 Leaf Tea at Zen Den.

Specialty food items will include pizza logs and chicken cordon bleu bites at The Refinery, birria tacos at Mesa Grande and beer cheese and potato soup at Shepherds Brewing.

Tickets for the event are $30, and support the Auburn Education Foundation. The foundation provides grants to teachers in the Auburn Enlarged City School District for innovative projects.

Tickets are available in advance only. Tickets are available at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Regenerations, the Knights of Columbus and the district's Harriet Tubman Administration Building. Ticket holders must bring their receipt or ticket to designated starting points, which include The Refinery and Mesa Grande. They then can proceed in any order. The last stop is the Knights of Columbus beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can also be purchased online at auburnedfoundation.org.

For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org or find the event on Facebook.

