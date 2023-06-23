The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Schweinfurth Art Center are celebrating Pride Month with one of their current exhibits, "I Am a Friend of Dorothy," and several events featuring its artist, Kevin Carr.

The exhibit, which takes its title from the common euphemism used to identify as LGBTQ+ in the 20th century, is on display through Aug. 20 at the museum and center, 203 and 205 Genesee St., Auburn. The exhibit is part of the two institutions' CNY Emerging Artist Project.

Carr, who grew up in Canandaigua and now lives in Farmington, creates multimedia pieces with a particular focus on fabrics and quilting. He studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where he initially planned to pursue traditional media but came to realize he wanted to experiment. His works in "I Am a Friend of Dorothy" include references to both queerness and "The Wizard of Oz."

Carr will also teach two workshops Saturday, July 1, at the Schweinfurth. Family Fabric Painting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will cost $10. Improvised Scrap Quilting will take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and will cost $45. Both workshops will include a tour of the exhibit led by Carr.

Then, in August, the Cayuga Museum and Schweinfurth will host "A Night with the Friends of Dorothy" drag show from 5 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Celebrating the closure of Carr's exhibit, the event will feature live drag performances in the galleries: six drag numbers and three live-singing numbers in each of the two sets, beginning at the museum and ending at the Schweinfurth. Reservations are available for either set, but attending both will not be permitted. Tickets are $40 and reservations are limited.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or schweinfurthartcenter.org.