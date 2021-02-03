Auburn gallery director opening multimedia exhibit

The multimedia installations of Davana Robedee will fill ArtSpace36 in Canandaigua in February and March.

Robedee, of Syracuse, is the program director of the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. A virtual reception and artist talk for her new exhibit, "Davana Robedee: Falling or Floating," will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. The exhibit opens Feb. 4.

In a news release, Robedee said she draws inspiration for her multimedia works from experiences with phenomena like visual aura, lucid dreams and hallucinations.

"Because I am personally aware of the ways in which the brain performs trickery, I am always questioning the nature of human consciousness," she said. "Many of my pieces function as direct metaphors representing the line between thoughts and matter, dream and wake, and consciousness and unconsciousness. I am interested in age old questions like, 'How do things become alive?' and particularly, 'Where do we go when we die?'"