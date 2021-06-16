Auburn gallery plans Juneteenth events; announces 'Made in NY' winners

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will celebrate Juneteenth with two days of virtual events this weekend, as well as a flag project.
The center will begin the celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, with an artist talk by Terry Plater, of Ithaca, whose solo exhibit "Harriet's Legacy" is on display at the center and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door as part of the CNY Emerging Artist Project. Plater will discuss how her exhibit speaks to "the intergenerational history, value, and ownership of our collective American story as embodied in slavery and emancipation, and the acknowledgement of Harriet Tubman as a local figure and national treasure."
On June 19, the official holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States in 1865, the Schweinfurth will offer a pair of children's and family programs. Artist and storyteller Vanessa Johnson, of Syracuse, will perform the stories "Oh Freedom!" at 10 a.m. for ages 6 to 10, and "Marching On to Freedom Land!" at 12:30 p.m. for ages 11 and older.
At 6 that evening, Sarah Bond will deliver the lecture "Modern Quilts From My Grandmothers." The artist traces her fiber art heritage to her great-great-grandmother, Jane Arthur Bond, who was born in 1828 as a slave. Bond's own quilts are on display through Aug. 7 at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, in the exhibit "Threads Across Time."
The center is also celebrating Juneteenth by inviting artists and community members to create a flag to recognize the contributions of people of color locally or nationally. Flags for use in the project are available during business hours at the center and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Completed flags should be returned to the center by July 31 and they will be put on display there and the heritage center beginning Aug. 21.
Meanwhile, the art center also recently announced the winners of its "Made in NY 2021" exhibit.
Stephen Carlson, of Syracuse, won Best in Show for his painting "Untitled"; Sharon Draghi, of Scarsdale, won the Susan E. Spencer Memorial First Prize for her self-portrait photograph, "Time is an Illusion"; and Charles Campo, of New York City, won second prize for his painting, "There's One in Every Crowd."
Jurors also selected personal favorites for Juror's Choice prizes: Christina Bang, of Pittsford, for her sculpture “Green and Yellow”; Lee Hoag, of Rochester, for his sculpture “Pull It Together”; and Timothy Massey, of Spencerport, for his drawing “Tumor.” The exhibit will be on display at the Schweinfurth through Aug. 7.
For more information, call (315) 255-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.