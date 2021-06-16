Auburn gallery plans Juneteenth events; announces 'Made in NY' winners

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn will celebrate Juneteenth with two days of virtual events this weekend, as well as a flag project.

The center will begin the celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, with an artist talk by Terry Plater, of Ithaca, whose solo exhibit "Harriet's Legacy" is on display at the center and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door as part of the CNY Emerging Artist Project. Plater will discuss how her exhibit speaks to "the intergenerational history, value, and ownership of our collective American story as embodied in slavery and emancipation, and the acknowledgement of Harriet Tubman as a local figure and national treasure."

On June 19, the official holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States in 1865, the Schweinfurth will offer a pair of children's and family programs. Artist and storyteller Vanessa Johnson, of Syracuse, will perform the stories "Oh Freedom!" at 10 a.m. for ages 6 to 10, and "Marching On to Freedom Land!" at 12:30 p.m. for ages 11 and older.