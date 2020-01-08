The empty walls of the Schweinfurth Art Center will become the canvas of winter fun Friday, Jan. 10, when the Auburn center hosts an Empty Walls Art Party.
Attendees will be welcome to participate in interactive art activities on the walls of the center, which have been cleared following the end of the annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit.
Terry Cuddy, of Auburn band A Cast of Thousands, is used to mixing its albums himself.
Along with the art, the event will feature live music by A Cast of Thousands, beer by Thirsty Pug Craft Beer and pop-up art installations by Arthur Hutchinson, Davana Robedee and Holly Wilson. Chris Molloy will be onsite to take creative photographs as well.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is $10, and includes beer and light refreshments.
The center will close the Monday after the event to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which will allow the center to use the second-floor Davis Gallery and Make Room classroom year-round.
For more information, call (315) 255-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.