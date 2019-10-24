Seventy-three quilts from 64 artists as far as Australia, South Korea and England will be part of the Schweinfurth Art Center's annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" show, which opens this weekend.
The show's opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public. Area artists in the show include Denise Kooperman, of Trumansburg; Melissa Matson, of Honeoye Falls; and Joyce Martelli and Pat Pauly, of Rochester.
In celebration of the opening, the center will also host several other quilting events this weekend and throughout the exhibit's duration:
• A four-day Studio Schweinfurth workshop, "On Your Mark — Print!" with Rochester artist Pat Pauly. For registration information, contact the center.
• A quilter's brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming, with a talk by show juror Petra Fallaux. Admission is $22 and registration is required.
• An executive director's "Quilts=Art=Quilts" tour at 1 p.m. Sunday at the center. The tour is free with the $10 admission to the exhibit.
• Trunk shows featuring "Quilts=Art=Quilts" artists Joyce Martelli Nov. 3, Melissa Matson Nov. 24, and Denise Kooperman and Thomas Knauer, authors of "Why We Quilt," Nov. 24. Trunk shows take place at 2 p.m. those Sundays, and are free with the $10 admission to the exhibit.
• A Fiber Market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, featuring items from local farms, artisans and artists. Admission is free with the $10 admission to the exhibit.
• A Fall Fiber Retreat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15 through Nov. 17, featuring the Schweinfurth's sewing and wet studios. For registration information, contact the center.
The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5. Regular admission is $10.
For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.