The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is welcoming visitors to express their microaggressions at an event this weekend.

The gallery will host a rope-making workshop with Theda Sandiford — featured in current Schweinfurth exhibit "Triggered, Truth & Transformation" — at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

The event will include a talk by Sandiford, a demonstration and a group discussion of microaggressions, which are "intentional or unintentional verbal or behavioral slights that communicate hostile or negative attitudes toward culturally marginalized groups," the center said in a news release. "Triggered" offers visitors an opportunity to express and release microaggressions they've faced at a social justice public art installation, "Free Your Mind," by writing them on ribbons and tying the ribbons to a reclaimed fishing net.

“My ultimate goal is for this project to visit every state and document the story ribbons collected on an interactive website as a permanent public record of this project, memorializing microaggressions and overlaying local census data to reveal bias trends prevalent in local communities,” Sandiford said.

Visitors can also bring items that represent their microaggressions to the center and leave them in three grocery cart artworks there: “Caution Baggage Cart,” “Porcupine Zip Tie Baggage Cart” and “Power Puff, Black Racing Stripe Baggage Cart.”

“For me, my 'Emotional Baggage Carts' are vessels to dispel trauma,” Sandiford said.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required at schweinfurthartcenter.org.

"Triggered, Truth & Transformation" is on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is $10; admission to the center and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door is $15.

Also on display at the Schweinfurth is "Made in NY 2023" and “Positive, Negative, Shallow, and Deep" by Tyrone Johnson-Neuland, of Oswego. Part of the CNY Emerging Artist Project, the latter exhibit is also on display at the Cayuga Museum.

For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

