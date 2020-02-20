Auburn group, Fair Haven winery advance in SAMMY award voting

Voting is underway for the People's Choice Awards portion of the 2020 Syracuse Area Music Awards, to be held in March.

Voting is available at syracuseareamusic.com/peopleschoice. The final four concludes Sunday, Feb. 23, followed by the final two Feb. 25-March 1.

People's Choice Award categories are favorite local artist or band, favorite local venue, favorite festival or music series and favorite academic or musical organization.

There are two Cayuga County options left in the People's Choice Awards voting: Colloca Estate Winery, in local venue, and Perform 4 Purpose, in academic or musical organization.

The SAMMYS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Thursday, March 5, followed by the SAMMYS Award Show Friday, March 6. The ceremony will be held at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and the awards show at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.