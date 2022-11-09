 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT

Auburn group to present show with 'Shakin'' soundtrack

Shakin'

The cast of "Whole Lotta Shakin'!!!" by Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio.

Auburn's Rhythm in Motion Dance Studio will present the music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and more during its next production.

The studio will present "Whole Lotta Shakin'!!!" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Vineyard Church (formerly First Love Ministries), 99 Wall St., Auburn.

The show features band director and guitarist Duke Shanahan, bassist Steve Bennett, keyboardist Vic Tumbiolo, drummer Rick Basha, saxophonist Larry Lehner, vocal director Sue Alexander, commentator Jack Hardy and cast members Amy Lyn Osha, Marty Losito, Carmella Dixon, Kathy Ryan Rainone, Trica Shine and Mary Nodzo, Nikole Aldrich. Also working on the show are Sue Detomaso (PR), Patty Pierleoni (costumes), Allyn Noga (sound) and Dave Morris (lights). 

Tickets for the show are $20 and will be available at the Auburn Document Center at 74 Genesee St. or at the door. 

Led by Kathy Zamniak, Rhythm in Motion supports local causes through its shows. This one will support Matthew House, the two-bed comfort care home in Auburn.

For more information, call Zamniak at (315) 255-1253.

