Auburn Hibernians announce St. Paddy's events, first parade since COVID-19

The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn added a St. Patrick's Day tradition in 2020: New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Spanning 291 feet along Van Anden Street, from State Street to the organization's headquarters, the parade paid tribute to William "Doug" McCurdy, a past president of the Auburn Hibernians.

Then, in 2021, that new tradition already had to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it will be back this St. Patrick's Day, the organization announced this week.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the corner of Van Anden and State streets. Leading the crowd to the shamrock painted on the pavement in front of the Hibernians building at 79 Van Anden will be grand marshal Anne Greer, 91, the oldest member of the Auburn Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The parade will also lead off a series of St. Patrick's Day events at the Hibernians building and throughout Auburn that week:

• Family Night will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, featuring performers from the Crane Academy of Irish Dance, a 50/50, beverage specials and food for purchase.

• St. Patrick's Day Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., and will be followed by a flag-raising ceremony at 11 a.m. at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.

• At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, the Hibernians will host an open house with meals beginning at noon, beverage specials, a 50/50, raffles and live music by The Flyin' Column from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Lenten fish dinners will be available at the Hibernians building by drive-thru only from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18.

For more information, call the Ancient Order of Hibernians at (315) 252-6459.

