King Arthur will come to Auburn and comedy will ensue when the Auburn High School Musical Club presents "Monty Python's Spamalot" this weekend.

Adapted from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail's" iconic sendup of the legendary tale, "Spamalot" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the auditorium of the high school, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $8 for children younger than 12.

Logan Mosley will play Arthur, who travels with his servant Patsy (Julia Wolfgang) and recruits knights Sir Bedevere (Jack Hoadley), Sir Robin (Aaron McNabb), Sir Lancelot (Jeremiah Horn) and Sir Galahad (Carter DeRosa) to find the grail as the Black Plague attacks England. Arthur and his knights meet an eclectic lineup of characters, including the Lady of the Lake (Lily Nila), Prince Herbert (Aiden Hodson), Tim the Enchanter (Kathryn DeForrest), the Black Knight (Paul Lynn) and the Knights Who Say "Ni!" (Katherine Heckerman, Alyssa Thomas, Maria Russell and Miley Curtis).

The show's ensemble cast includes Sean Boothman, Dom Currier, Eden Gadsby, Emma Gurak, Mariela Hernandez, Madeline Lovell, Joe Sanderson, Caden Schmitt and Madeline Wolfgang.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/73470. Tickets will also be available at the door.