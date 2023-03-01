A new monthly club at Seymour Library in Auburn will give members a space to share their enthusiasm for science fiction and fantasy in books, movies, games, comics and more.

The club, Otherworlds, will begin meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.

The first meeting will feature the theme of slaying dragons, and members will be invited to share their favorite tales of defeating a great evil, sacrificing for others and heroism.

The club was created by the library's director of library experiences, Drew Urbanek, the library said in a news release. It was also inspired by the success of the library's "Dungeons & Dragons" club.

“This is really a chance for people to trade titles to read and games to play, geek out over their favorites with each other, and hopefully make some friends," Urbanek said.

Registration for the club is not required.

For more information on Otherworlds and the library's other clubs, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.