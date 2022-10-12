 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn library to host Fall Festival with crafting, cemetery tours, more

Seymour Library

Seymour Library in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn will celebrate the season with a Fall Festival beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will feature balloon art with Jeff the Magic Man, hands-on crafting stations, fall-themed storytimes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., autumn STEAM with Capt. Ducky at noon, tours of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum, treats courtesy of the Friends of Seymour Library and more. Visitors will also be able to vote on their favorite pumpkins submitted to the library's decorating contest.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The library is located at 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

