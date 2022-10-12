Auburn library to host Fall Festival with crafting, cemetery tours, more

The event will feature balloon art with Jeff the Magic Man, hands-on crafting stations, fall-themed storytimes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., autumn STEAM with Capt. Ducky at noon, tours of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum, treats courtesy of the Friends of Seymour Library and more. Visitors will also be able to vote on their favorite pumpkins submitted to the library's decorating contest.