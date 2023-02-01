 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Auburn library to host lecture on political parties

Seymour Library

Seymour Library

 Provided

A series on "The Development of Political Parties" in America will continue Thursday, Feb. 2, at Seymour Library in Auburn. 

Historian Tom Henry will present the third installment of the series at 6:30 that evening at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. He will explain how political parties have changed historically.

Admission to the series is free and open to the public, as part of the After Hours Lecture Series made possible by the Friends of Seymour Library. No registration is required.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

