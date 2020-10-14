 Skip to main content
Auburn museum adds new stories to annual Halloween tours
HISTORY

Auburn museum adds new stories to annual Halloween tours

Haunted History Tour

A guide from the Seward House Museum gives a walking tour of Fort Hill Cemetery in 2017.

 Megan Blarr

The Seward House Museum will once again embrace its eerie side with its annual Haunted History Tours of Auburn.

The tours begin Thursday, Oct. 15, beginning at the museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Tours take place at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween.

The tours will see costumed guides leading guests through the museum grounds and streets of historic Auburn, sharing scary stories from Seward family lore and local history, including Victorian funeral practices, spectral encounters and true crime. Some new stories have been added for this year, the museum said in a news release.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Masks are required.

The museum recommends RSVPs, as space is limited.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

