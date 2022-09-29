Auburn museum announces Halloween murder mystery events

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host two nights of "Exhibit A: A Macabre Museum Murder Mystery" this Halloween season.

The mystery is set in 1922 at the home of eccentric inventor Edward Box, where attendees have been invited to a party where he will unveil his newest invention. When he is found dead, attendees must solve his murder by following hints and finding clues around the house. Attendees portray a cast of characters loosely based on local historical figures, and one of them will be the inventor's murderer.

The mystery will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Tickets are $80 per person, or $75 if the group includes a museum member. Each night of the mystery is limited to 10 attendees, so reservations are required. Admission also includes hors d'oeuvres and two drinks. Coming in costume is encouraged. The event is sponsored by Lyons National Bank.

For more information, or to reserve a spot, visit cayugamuseum.org/murder-mystery or contact Geoffrey Starks at (315) 253-8051 or geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.