The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will continue its "Change Makers Around the World" film series Monday, Nov. 18, with a screening of "The Wall: A World Divided."
The film examines how the November 1989 crumbling of the Berlin Wall ended the Cold War without a shot being fired as revolution swept across Europe at the time. A discussion on the film will be moderated by Tula Goenka, professor of TV, radio and film at Syracuse University and co-director of the Syracuse University Human Rights Film Festival. The discussion will focus on the role that protest and public demonstration played in ending the Cold War, and the impact 30 years later.
The film series ties into the museum's exhibit "Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change," which looks at the history of protest locally and nationally.
You have free articles remaining.
The screening will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Carriage House Theater behind the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission to the screening is free and open to the public, but donations will be welcomed. The event is part of the Finger Lakes Film Trail.
For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.