The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will continue its "Power of Protest" film series and expand the exhibit it accompanies over the next few days.
First, the museum will host a second opening of the exhibit, "Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change," alongside the next reception in its "CNY Emerging Artist Series" for mixed media artist Todd Bachta and photographic artist Christine Chin. The opening will celebrate the addition of new material to the Auburn portion of the exhibit, which first opened in June.
The reception will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Works from Bachta and Chin will be for sale, and light refreshments will be served. Admission is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.
Then, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, the museum will screen "Freedom Riders" as the next feature in its "Change Makers Around the World: A Power of Protest Film Series." The movie follows the 400 black and white nonviolent American activists who risked their lives to deliberately break the Jim Crow laws that segregated the interstate travel system in the Deep South in 1961. Along with the screening, Auburn community organizer Ron VanNostrand will moderate a discussion about civil disobedience and its impact across U.S. history.
Admission to the screening is free and open to the public, but donations will be welcomed. The event is part of the Finger Lakes Film Trail.
For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.