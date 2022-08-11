Auburn museum event to combine Erie Canal, craft beer

A Cayuga County event on Sunday, Aug. 14, will combine the Erie Canal, craft beer and a live band.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host "Locks, Talks & Bocks" from noon to 5 p.m. that day. Participants can walk along the county's stretch of the canal from Centreport Aqueduct in Brutus to Schasel Park in Port Byron. A complimentary beer will be available from Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport, where Wits End will perform unplugged from 2 to 4 p.m.

The museum will also present a talk on the history of craft brewing in the county as part of the event. The event ties into the museum's current "Proof Positive" exhibit exploring the history of craft beverage production and the temperance movement in Cayuga County. The programs are supported by exhibit sponsors, the New York State Council on the Arts and the Everett Charitable Trust.

Registration for the event is $8 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers, and is available online or at the museum's table at the aqueduct until 1:30 p.m. Registration includes the talk and complimentary beverage ticket, which can be redeemed at any time during the event. Visitors will be responsible for their own transportation. A map and schedule will be provided upon check-in.

For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or contact Geoff Starks at geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.