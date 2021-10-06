Auburn museum hosting murder mystery 'Timewarp' through October

"Timewarp: A Macabre Museum Murder Mystery" will welcome groups of up to 10 into the historic 203 Genesee St. museum, where the year will be 1921. An eccentric inventor who lives there has accidentally ripped a hole in the space-time continuum, resulting in each room in his home existing in a different decade of the 20th century. Guests based on local historical figures are invited to a party at his home, only to discover he is dead. They are then tasked with identifying his murderer, who is one of the guests.