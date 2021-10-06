Auburn museum hosting murder mystery 'Timewarp' through October

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will be the site of a time-shifting murder mystery experience throughout the month of October.
"Timewarp: A Macabre Museum Murder Mystery" will welcome groups of up to 10 into the historic 203 Genesee St. museum, where the year will be 1921. An eccentric inventor who lives there has accidentally ripped a hole in the space-time continuum, resulting in each room in his home existing in a different decade of the 20th century. Guests based on local historical figures are invited to a party at his home, only to discover he is dead. They are then tasked with identifying his murderer, who is one of the guests.
The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30, at the museum.
Tickets to the event are $75 per person or $70 if the group includes a member of the museum. Mixed groups of reservations are welcome, but reservations are required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test will also be required.
Admission includes hors d'oeuvres and two complimentary drinks. Coming in costume is encouraged.
For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org/murder-mystery