Auburn museum launches YouTube channel, virtual tour
HISTORY

Fitzgerald 8

Portraits by Victoria Fitzgerald from her new show, "Separation of Art With a Capital 'A'" at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn.

 Provided

As it continues its "Celebration of Women in the Arts," the Cayuga Museum in Auburn has launched a few ways to connect with people outside the historic space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum's new YouTube channel features an interview with artist Victoria Fitzgerald, whose exhibit "Separation of Art With a Capital 'A'" is now on display there. The exhibit consists of her portraits of several women artists, and is both a homage to them and a way to introduce them to the unfamiliar. In the interview, Fitzgerald explains her inspiration to the museum's executive director, Kirsten Wise. 

Meanwhile, the museum has also launched a new virtual tour. Using a 3-D camera, the museum created a complete walkthrough of Fitzgerald's exhibit.

The tour and more material from "Celebration of Women in the Arts" are available at cayugamuseum.org/separation-of-art-with-a-capital-a.

The museum, located at 203 Genesee St. in Auburn, is open to the public in blocks of 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It is only open to members on Tuesdays.

All visitors must make reservations by calling (315) 253-8051, and all visitors older than 2 must wear face masks.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org.

