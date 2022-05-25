Auburn museum opening exhibit on Tubman's spirituality

A Syracuse artist's examination of the faith of Harriet Tubman will be featured in a new exhibit at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art.

The Auburn museum will open Vanessa Johnson's "In God's Voice: A Celebration of the Spirituality of Harriet Tubman" on Saturday, May 28. The exhibit is part of the CNY Emerging Artist Project, a joint exhibition of local artists at the museum and the neighboring Schweinfurth Art Center. Johnson's exhibit is the first one from the project this year.

"In God's Voice" features quilts and fiber art that addresses Tubman's spirituality and faith: her use of nature to guide her path leading enslaved people to freedom, her blackouts that she claimed were God speaking to her, and her faith in her allies, Black and white, who supported her work.

Johnson is a griot, a West African historian and storyteller, as well as a playwright, actor, fiber artist, museum consultant and teaching artist. She currently teaches fiber arts and drama for the Syracuse University Community Folk Art Gallery Arts Academy. Her exhibit will be open at the Cayuga Museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn, through Aug. 13.

Along with Johnson's exhibit, the museum will open this weekend for in-person tours of its Case Research Laboratory. The birthplace of sound-on-film technology, the lab will be open for tours on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Saturday. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Admission to the museum is $10, or $15 for admission to the museum and the Schweinfurth. Admission is free for children younger than 12 and museum members.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.

