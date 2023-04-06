The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will reopen its Case Research Laboratory this month for in-person tours featuring new research about the men — and women — who worked there.

The historic structure is where Theodore Case and his staff developed sound-on-film technology in the 1920s and 1930s. For the last 10 months, lab curator Haley Boothe has been reviewing thousands of pages from Case's archives in order to compile a list of that staff, as well as their contributions, for the new tour. She found the names of 26 staff, 10 of whom were women, she said in a news release.

"These women contributed to scientific endeavors at a time when women were largely ostracized from the scientific community, making their stories even more crucial to include," she said. "Now that the tour has been rewritten and our opening is fast approaching I am happy to say the new interpretation includes as many of the men and women who worked with Case as possible, as well as new objects and photos within the space.”

Boothe, who will finish her grant-funded year at the museum this summer, also features the historical evolution of sound film in the new tour. It will be available on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning Saturday, April 15, at the museum campus, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The lab is located between the museum and the Carriage House Theater.

Tours cost $12 and include admission to the museum; joint passes to the museum and the Schweinfurth Art Center next door are also available. Admission is free to children younger than 12 and museum members.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org.