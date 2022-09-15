Auburn museum to host History Happy Hour with music, breweries

The stories and suds of Cayuga County breweries will be featured at History Happy Hour, an event hosted by the Cayuga and Erie Canal museums on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Auburn.

The happy hour will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Cayuga Museum's Carriage House Theater with music by the Honky Tonk Hindooz. At 6:30 p.m., representatives of Prison City Brewing in Auburn and Summerhill Brewing in southern Cayuga County will give a presentation, after which museum staff will be available to discuss history, beer and more. A cash bar and light food will be available.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. It is part of a series by the Erie Canal Museum. The Cayuga Museum is located at 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Summerhill Brewing will be fresh off its sixth anniversary, which it will celebrate from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the brewery, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill. The celebration will feature food, including pizzas and soft pretzels, as well as special beer releases and music by Adam Parker from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Kat Walters and Gary McCracken from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or summerhillbrewing.com.