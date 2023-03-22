The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a one-time-only pop-up market inspired by its newest exhibit Sunday, March 26.

The "Fabrication" Spring Vendor Market will bring more than a dozen local fabric artisans, designers and boutiques to the museum's Carriage House Theater at 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

"Spring is nearly here, and it’s time to start searching for your summer look!" the museum said in a news release.

The market is inspired by "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing," which opened earlier this month and continues through the end of the year. The exhibit features wedding dresses, uniforms and other clothing items that serve as historical artifacts, revealing information about their purpose, origins, fashions and more.

Along with the vendors, the market will feature a give-and-take pile whose remaining items will be donated to CAP Cayuga/Seneca's clothes closet for women.

The market will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, or $10 with museum admission also included.

For more information, including the full list of vendors, visit cayugamuseum.org/vendor-market.