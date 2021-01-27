 Skip to main content
Auburn museum to host Presidents' Day trivia night
HISTORY

Auburn museum to host Presidents' Day trivia night

  • Updated
Cayuga Museum of History & Art

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art

 Provided

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will celebrate Presidents' Day with a virtual trivia event.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, the Auburn museum will host Quizeum. Participants will be tested on their knowledge of the 46 men who have held the nation's highest office. The winning team will receive a prize.

Teams and individuals can sign up at cayugamuseum.org/quizeum-virtual-trivia-night, where they will receive a Zoom link the day of the event. Registration is $10 for the general public and $8 for museum members. All proceeds will support the Cayuga Museum.

For more information, or to register by email, email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

